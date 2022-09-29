The cast list for Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T has been announced, and yes, that's Sean Penn.

The all-new Stan Original Series, C*A*U*G*H*T has started filming in Sydney.
Sean Penn, I Am Sam actor, not only has the leading role but is also the executive producer for the six-part satirical comedy series.
The six-part satirical comedy follows four Australian soldiers sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country and is currently filming in Sydney. The project was created by Looking For Alibrandi actor Kick Gurry who directs, produces, writes and stars in the Stan series.
Joining the cast is Ben O'Toole from Detroit, Lincoln Younes from Last King of the Cross, Alexander England from the new Stan Original series Black Snow, Mel Jarnson from Mortal Kombat, Fayssal Bazzi from Stateless, Dorian Nkono from The Twelve and Rebecca Breeds from the Stan Exclusive Series Clarice.
Also joining the cast is Matthew Fox from Stan Original Series Last Light, Bella Heathcote from Stan Original Series Bloom, Bryan Brown also from Bloom and Erik Thomson from Stan Original Series Black Snow.