The cast list for Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T has been announced, and yes, that's Sean Penn.

C*A*U*G*H*T follows four Australian soldiers sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country. After being mistaken for Americans and captured by freedom fighters, they make a hostage video that essentially goes viral.

When the soldiers reach celebrity status, they realise that being caught might just be the best thing to happen to them.

"To have an award-winning international superstar like Sean Penn join a superb cast that includes major Australian and Hollywood actors like Bryan Brown, Bella Heathcote, Fayssal Bazzi and Matthew Fox is a real coup," Stan's Chief Content Officer, Cailah Scoobie, said.

"Helmed by the extraordinary Kick Gurry, C*A*U*G*H*T marks yet another blockbuster addition to our growing slate of locally produced, world-class Stan Originals — with the series promising to poke fun at celebrity culture, while exploring the often outrageous price of fame."

Gurry said in a statement that he looks forwards to being told he "missed the mark".

"The biggest challenge for me was creating something worthy enough of all my insanely talented friends," said Gurry. "I genuinely cannot wait to share this show with the whole world and look forward to the internet telling me how terribly I missed the mark."

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after audio.





While Gurry had some reservations about the upcoming project, Penn said he has managed to "capture" comedy in C*A*U*G*H*T.

"Kick's brand of irreverence is so charged by an enthusiasm for all things considered inappropriate," Penn said.

"From ball-sacks, to fame, idiots and intellectuals, and finally to that creepy-crawly continuum of war. C*A*U*G*H*T captures the comedy that is generally confined to fox holes."

The Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T is now in production and will premiere in 2023.

Feature Image: Stan.