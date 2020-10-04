'I was convinced my boyfriend was cheating. So I used a GPS tracker to find out the truth.'

This is the story of the night I found out the truth. Or maybe the truth came earlier. No one ever knows where a web begins and ends.

Vodka. Lemon. Smooth. Sour. The laughter and drinks flowed at our local bar. I teased my single girlfriend that she needed to actually read the dating profiles on Bumble to find a good guy.

“You are going to get carpal tunnel from swiping so fast,” I warned.

I grabbed her phone and started to go through her available matches.

“He’s cute… what about him?”

“Oh look, this one can make a souffle. You need a man who can do magic with egg whites…”

And so it went. Match after match. I swiped and swiped. And then… one available bachelor made me stop. My face turned as ashen as a dead tree stump. There he was.

My boyfriend on Bumble.

J. Edgar’s* profile read he was looking for someone “who didn’t take themselves too seriously.” I guess I had not taken all those white light moments seriously enough.

And there were many. Too many.

To start, J. Edgar accused me of cheating over and over again. (I had not.) He demanded I announce on Facebook that I had a boyfriend but then hid that he had not done the same. (He changed his relationship status to “in a relationship” but set it so only I could see it. I hope I am not giving cheaters ideas…)

He demanded I block a male friend because he felt intimidated by our friendship. (But he was allowed all the close girlfriends he wanted.) Oh yes, and he went through my phone on at least three occasions. After the third time, I asked to see his phone. He refused.

Like most cheaters, hypocrisy became the centre of our web.

But when most people catch their significant other on a dating app, the typical reaction is hurt, anger, and confusion. And then the showdown follows where you confront the person. And so the web unravels.

I did none of that. I did none of that because I knew him all too well. I knew he would just weave some fatuous fable that would leave me in the same limbo — wondering what was truth and what was lies.

So I did something far more Machiavellian and sinister. Something I am not proud of.

I re-activated my Bumble account. I knew he was already in my old match queue. When you match with someone on Bumble that person stays in your match queue until you either swipe left or right on them. I had done neither. And unless that match has disabled location services, Bumble tracks their location.

Yep. That’s right. I had a GPS tracker on my boyfriend from that moment onward.

Bumble’s GPS tracking is surprisingly accurate too. Your match just has to have the app open in the background and their phone on them. And then it will continually update that person’s location.