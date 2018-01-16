TV host Catt Sadler quit her got at E! after a pay dispute. But what is she doing now?

Catt Sadler made headlines late last year for quitting her job at E! after the company refused to pay her the same as her male co-host, Jason Kennedy.

The presenter, who had been with the network for over a decade, learnt that her “TV husband” Kennedy had been earning almost double her salary for several years.

“My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and were denied repeatedly,” she later wrote in a post on her blog explaining why she would not be on the network anymore.

At the Golden Globes last week, celebrity attendees including Deborah Messing used their interviews on E! to show their solidarity with Catt.

Almost a month after her dramatic and applauded resigning, not dissimilar to Australia’s own Lisa Wilkinson’s recent job change, there’s one question on everyone’s lips.

What will Catt do next?

The mother-of-two has been active on social media since her departure, but with the timing over Christmas and New Year break, they have mainly been holiday updates.

Today she shared a Instagram post hinting about her next career move.