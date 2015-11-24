Belgians flood social media with cats in response to police request.

Things are tense in Brussels, where an ongoing hunt for terror suspects has put the city in lockdown for days.
On Sunday, Belgian police asked locals not to post anything on social media about any police activities they see. So instead, they turned to the internet’s favourite filler – cats.
Don’t share info on situation #BrusselsLockdown that may help suspects. Confuse them with #cat pics @lopcute pic.twitter.com/0MlbjgCF4v
— Seimen Burum (@SeimenBurum) November 22, 2015
Schools and public transport are shut down in the city, and residents have been told to stay home. Where they are entertaining themselves on twitter.
BREAKING NEWS : Belgium Police using the new 200mph Hovercat during terrorist operations #BrusselsLockdown pic.twitter.com/MnIpiOZT3x — Jayce le Satirique (@jaycelight) November 22, 2015
Keeping our heads down. #BrusselsLockdown pic.twitter.com/poZpEwtCIQ
— Emilie Apell (@EApell) November 22, 2015