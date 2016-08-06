The Aussie editor whose identity was stolen to lure men by a Melbourne catfisher.

An Australian fashion editor — and former Mamamia employee — had her photos stolen and used as a catfishing lure for two years.

Jasmine Garnsworthy, who worked as Mamamia’s shopping editor in 2012, has described the bizarre encounter in an article published on Friday. And while imitation may be the highest form of flattery, this incident sounds downright creepy.

I was just really feeling the shiny highlighter for dinner tonight guys. ⭐️???? #dressedbyzac A photo posted by JASMINE GARNSWORTHY (@jasminegarnsworthy) on Jul 20, 2016 at 7:15pm PDT

The strange sequence of events began after a young woman from Melbourne added Jasmine as a Facebook friend.

The woman — a university student in Melbourne with whom Jasmine had mutual friends– then created a fake account using Jasmine’s photos under the name “Hannah.”

But her actions didn’t stop there: Bizzarely, the identity thief also created fake accounts for Jasmine’s family, friends and even pomeranian dog.

“Not only did this person seem to have access to all of my photos… but she (or he) had used the bullet points from my life to design their own digital fantasy world,” Garnsworthy wrote in the News Corp post.

“She even recreated a personal website I used to secure freelance work, claiming my credentials and experience, recreating my exact branding, and publishing it under her faux name.”