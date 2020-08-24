Warning: This post mentions sexual abuse and mental health and might be triggering for some readers.

Since 2012, MTV's reality series Catfish has taken us through the murky waters of online dating by investigating relationships and exposing the people who lie about their identities.

But when hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford got in touch with 27-year-old Kristen to help her confront her online love interest Sarah, things took an unexpected turn.

It all started when Kristen, who had recently gone through a messy divorce, turned to Facebook Dating to meet someone new. That's when she came across a woman named Sarah, who was also recently divorced.

"That was something we were able to share," said Kristen. "But back in April, she kind of ghosted me for a few weeks."

Watch: What the different horoscopes are like virtual dating. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Other things also didn't add up about Sarah. She refused to call or video chat with Kristen, blocked her from her Instagram account and even stood her up when she tried to meet in person.

"Just recently, I had made plans with Sarah to meet up with her down towards a skate park," said Kristen.

"I get there and I text her to let her know that I'm here - nothing. Two hours later, I'm like, I'm going home."

Kristen. Image: MTV.