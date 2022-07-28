'I've just got COVID for the third time. Here's what's different.'

Hello! It's me again! You may have seen an article I wrote back in mid-Jan about catching COVID twice, in three weeks. At the time, it was the shortest known gap between infections, however I recently passed that crown to a fellow thirty-something from Spain, who racked up reinfection in just twenty days. Poor love.

Anyway, here I am again, tapping out a pandemic piece once more, as I have just tested positive for round three. Honestly, what the f**k?

To get you up to speed, I had Delta juuuust in time for Christmas. I knew it was Delta because when NSW health rang, (as they did, back then) they told me. I had classic symptoms, like loss of taste and smell, a banging headache and generally felt like sh*t on toast, but it was manageable. I didn't die.

New data from Australia's longest-running post-COVID clinic has revealed a high proportion of patients are women in their 40s and 50.



21 days later, along came Omicron. I had passed clear RATs since my dalliance with Delta, and even though I felt terribly, terribly unwell, I still couldn't quite compute the two clear lines (later confirmed by PCR) on the new test before me. At the time, there was no information about such rapid reinfection.

It was widely believed that after sickness you were (for a short period, at least) "immune".

Lo-and-behold, I was not, and the second round absolutely kicked my arse.

It's safe to say that many of us, since then, have enjoyed relative normalcy. Household contacts no longer have to isolate, masks are not mandated, we don't need to "check-in" everywhere we go. Offices are full of banter, Friday after-work drinks a thing once again.

Everyone's just been getting on with it - COVID still omnipresent amongst us.

If I thought I was invincible after round one, though, you should have seen me after my second stint. I gave my pulse oximeter away, didn't restock my RAT tests, and bar hopped like a champion, hugging strangers and sharing ciggies. Good times.