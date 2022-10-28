news

“It’s disgusting. I’m so angry.” Tony Armstrong's moving speech about the death of Cassius Turvey.

Content warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following story contains images of deceased persons. This story also deals with murder, which may be triggering for some readers.

Members of the Indigenous community are speaking out in the wake of Cassius Turvey’s death.

The 15-year-old boy was walking home from school on Thursday, October 13, when it’s alleged he was attacked by a 21-year-old man with a metal pole. After suffering serious head injuries, Cassius died eight days later.

It’s believed he was attacked because he and his friends were presumed responsible for breaking windows in the neighbourhood. The man charged with his murder reportedly had ‘damage’ done to his vehicle the day before. However, there is no connection between Cassius and the incident.

Read more: Two weeks ago, 15yo Cassius was attacked while walking home from school. He died on Sunday.

Last night, The Project led with the story, with host Tony Armstrong taking a moment to speak on the loss of Cassius afterwards.

“I think the most important thing to think about with all of this is this is a kid who’s 15, he had dreams, and hopes, and aspirations,” Armstrong reflected.

“It’s not Hollywood enough for [the] Australian public and Australian media to care,” he added, referring to how this hasn’t been a major story in the last week.

“People think that we’re getting better, ‘oh we’ve come so far’. Deaths in custody have gone up since Black Lives Matter all happened… there’s never action, there’s only talk,” he added.

“Ultimately, we don’t want to talk about how this is a ‘racial incident’… but ultimately, what it’s all boiled down to, the value of property has been deemed more than the life of a 15-year-old Black kid - the value of property. What kind of joint are we living in? What kind of backwater are we living in if that’s the case?” he asked.

“It’s disgusting. I’m so angry. And I know a lot of mobs are really upset as well, and my heart goes out to the family as well.”

The panel also responded to WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch’s comments that Cassius was ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’.

“Where else are you supposed to be, other than walking home in your school kit?” Armstrong asked.

Fellow Indigenous Australians have also spoken out on the devastating loss.

“We are all feeling the loss of Cassius Turvey so deeply,” Narelda Jacobs wrote on her Instagram.

“Cassius was the victim of an alleged racially-motivated bashing while walking home from school. It wasn’t a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, as [Amy McQuire] says, it was a case of ‘walking while visibly black’,” she continued.

“The alleged murder of this innocent & culturally strong 15-year-old should be Australia’s watershed moment, turning our apathy into action.

“Cassius was already a leader. He could’ve grown to become the President of Australia, but alleged racism has taken this gentle Noongar warrior from boodjar.”

Jacobs teamed up with Kearyn Cox to report the story for Channel 10, interviewing Cassius’ mother, and getting a statement from Linda Burney, the Minister for Indigenous Australians.

“Your loss is immeasurable, and the circumstances around it are horrific,” Burney said.

Indigenous senator for the Greens, Lidia Thorpe, also spoke publicly on the matter.

"No Black child should fear walking home from school. No Black mother should wonder if their child will return home," she said in the Senate.

"We all must fight for a country where First Nations children like Cassius can live out their birthright," she added.

Actor Steven Oliver also spoke out on his public Facebook page.

“To all the mob who've lost loved ones over trivial, material, hateful acts, especially those currently trying to bear the weight of an unfathomable ordeal, I'm thinking of you and stand by you while feeling useless that I can't make anything change for you,” he shared.

“You shouldn't have to be facing shit like this. This shit was old over 200 years ago,” he continued.

Brooke Blurton has also recorded an episode of her podcast, Not So PG, discussing the incident, but posted an Instagram story to share her frustrations before its release.

“What concerns me is that no other influencer… or people with massive platforms aren’t talking about it,” she said.

“It makes me feel angry and sad and disappointed that these people, like it’s not headlining for them,” she went on. 

“It doesn’t matter to them, they don’t care about it, because it’s not their experience… this is a 15-year-old kid. If this was a 15-year-old white kid, would that be making the news for you?

“If you have compassion, this matter should matter to you.”

Feature Image: The Project.

