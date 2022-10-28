“It’s disgusting. I’m so angry.” Tony Armstrong's moving speech about the death of Cassius Turvey.

Content warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following story contains images of deceased persons. This story also deals with murder, which may be triggering for some readers.

Members of the Indigenous community are speaking out in the wake of Cassius Turvey’s death.

The 15-year-old boy was walking home from school on Thursday, October 13, when it’s alleged he was attacked by a 21-year-old man with a metal pole. After suffering serious head injuries, Cassius died eight days later.

It’s believed he was attacked because he and his friends were presumed responsible for breaking windows in the neighbourhood. The man charged with his murder reportedly had ‘damage’ done to his vehicle the day before. However, there is no connection between Cassius and the incident.

Last night, The Project led with the story, with host Tony Armstrong taking a moment to speak on the loss of Cassius afterwards.