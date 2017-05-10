The first video footage of Cassie Sainsbury's new life behind bars has emerged.

The first footage of accused drug trafficker Cassie Sainsbury behind bars of a Colombian women’s prison has been revealed.

In the footage, which was obtained and released by 7 News, the 22-year-old appears to be in relatively good spirits, appearing to dance and laugh with her fellow inmates.

Watch: The first footage of Cassie Sainsbury behind bars.

She even waves to cameras from an enclosed, barred area outside of her cell in the El Buen Pastor prison, which she is believed to be sharing with other foreign prisoners.

At one stage, Cassie hands a sign to a fellow inmate, who holds it through the bars for the cameras.