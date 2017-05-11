Police have obtained CCTV footage of the 'mystery man' who was with Cassie Sainsbury.

One month after 22-year-old South Australian Cassandra Sainsbury was arrested on charges of drug trafficking at a Bogota airport, Colombian police have taken the first steps in investigating her claims that she was ‘set up’.

According to News Corp Australia, Colombian investigators have seized the only piece of evidence that could prove Cassie’s innocence: CCTV footage of her being visited by a man in the lobby of her hotel.

Watch: The first footage of Cassie Sainsbury behind bars. Post continues after video.

Ingrid Hernandez, the owner of the hotel where Cassie stayed for eight nights during her time in the Colombian town, confirmed that police had retrieved footage of ‘Angelo’ from their archives.

Since her arrest, the former personal trainer has maintained she did not know that her luggage contained 5.8kg of cocaine.

Instead, she said she was ‘tricked’ by a man, named Angelo, who gave her 18 plastic wrapped packages that she believed were headphones.