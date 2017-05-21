Cassie Sainsbury's fiancé has been named a "person of interest" in her case.

Cassie Sainbury’s fiancee Scott Broadbridge has been named as a “person of interest” by Colombian prosecutors, 60 Minutes will claim tonight.
The current affairs program will air an exclusive interview with Sainbury’s mother, Lisa Evans, and her sister, Khala, who claim the Adelaide woman doesn’t really understand the predicament she is in.
Rival Sunday Night will also air its exclusive interview with Sainsbury’s fiancee Scott Broadbridge, who believes Sainsbury will plead guilty to being a drug mule for an unknown international drug syndicate – despite continually protesting her innocence.