A prison guard has made some extraordinary claims about Cassie Sainsbury's behaviour.

A prison guard who works at the Colombian prison where 22-year-old Australian Cassie Sainsbury is behind bars has accused the alleged drug trafficker of being a “liar”.

Speaking to 9 News under conditions of anonymity, the female guard says the young prisoner has been feeding “bad information” to the media.

"Cassie likes attention and she know how to get it," the guard, who has been working in the Colombian prison system for six years, said.

"She's not my most difficult prisoner, but I don’t like her lies and the bad information she's giving to the media."

Over the weekend, in her first interview since her arrest, Cassie told News Corp Australia she "feared for her safety" after an image of her posing with a fellow inmate was leaked to the Australian press.

"I made a complaint to the guards about it," Cassie said about the image, which shows her smiling next to an unidentified prisoner.

"I didn't give permission for a photo to be sent out and they confiscated a mobile phone."

The prison guard told reporter Seb Costello they were under the impression Cassie was more than happy to take the photograph.

"She is bullying another prisoner for taking a picture with her...but we believe Cassie wanted to take the picture," the guard said.