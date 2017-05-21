"I don't think she was naive." Cassie Sainsbury's uncle isn't buying her story.

Cassie Sainsbury’s uncle, Neil Sainsbury, believes the 22-year-old knew what she was doing when she planned to fly out of Colombia carrying 5.8 kilograms of cocaine last month.

“Cassie has a bit of a history of skipping from one place to the next when things get a bit tough. I don’t think that she was naive at all,” Neil Sainsbury told Channel Seven’s Sunday Night.

“She had knowledge of what she was doing. Perhaps she may have had complete knowledge.”

Cassie told authorities she bought the packages off a tour guide, thinking they contained headphones that she was planning to give to the bridal party in her upcoming wedding.

Her bags were searched in Bogota airport and Cassie was arrested on charges of drug trafficking. If found guilty, the Adelaide woman will face up to 25 years in Colombian prison.

ON NOW: Cassie’s uncle, Neil Sainsbury, denies her claims he sold his business to a mystery couple who sent her overseas. #SN7 pic.twitter.com/Er8GUcnAtI — sunday night (@sundaynighton7) May 21, 2017

Her fiance, Scott Broadbridge, believes she was set up.

He said Cassy received payments from the owners of a cleaning company – Karen and June Dolshol. He alleges the pair bought the cleaning company off Cassie’s uncle, Neil, and then used her as an unknowing drug mule.