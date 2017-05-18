Cassandra Sainsbury's fiancé describes how she was "lured" to Colombia.

The partner of 22-year-old Cassandra Sainsbury, who is currently behind bars in a Colombian prison after being accused of trying to smuggle 5.8kg of cocaine out of the country, has made explosive claims about who is responsible for her misadventure.

In an interview set to air this weekend, Scott Broadbridge told Channel Seven’s Sunday Night program that his fiancée was “lured” to Colombia by other Australians.

Scott told reporter Denham Hitchcock the he was “surprised” to learn that Cassie had flown to Colombia.

He hints that other Australians were responsible for Cassie’s shock trip – which she claims was for “work purposes” – and also said he had seen mystery “payments”.

"You saw the payments from them?" Hitchcock asks in the teaser for the episode.

"Yes," Broadbridge says in response.

Since her arrest, Cassandra has maintained that she was "set up" and said she was told the packages in her suitcase contained headphones.