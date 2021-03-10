The 5 things you should be adding to your cart on Cashrewards Day.

I’m not going to lie, I love to shop. My partner recently said to me “you are the sort of person the economy needs”... and I’m not sure whether to take that as an insult or a compliment.

*Nervously laughs*

Either way, I just really like to have nice things… and shop… a lot. When I heard about Cashrewards and the idea that I could shop AND get money back, I thought it might be too good to be true.

But fear not, this is legit. Cashrewards makes it so easy, you shop through an app on your phone and it means you can actually get money back once you make a purchase. Shopping and making hard earned $$$?! Yes please.

While I like to spend, I also like to save, and I secretly pride myself on finding the best deals and sales (did I need that new dress or was it just a deal that was too good to pass up? Who knows?).

When I heard Cashrewards will be holding its first annual Cashrewards Day on March 11 and March 12, I got pretty damn excited. I love me a sale. It includes exclusive discounts and huge cashback at some of Australia's leading retailers.

So, without much further ado here is my list of things you will really want to be adding to your cart for Cashrewards Day.

Adidas Courtpoint Base Sneaker from Myer

As we come into autumn, I wanted to update my shoe collection with some fresh white kicks. White sneakers are a classic and can go with any outfit, but there are SO many to choose from nowadays. Myer has an awesome selection, and these Adidas ones stood out to me - they're clean, classic and affordable (and you can get up to 10 per cent cashback).

Image: Supplied.