We might be living in a cashless society post COVID-19. These are the little-known impacts.

Pre-coronavirus, cash was already becoming a thing of the past.

But now use of coin and note currency is basically nonexistent in our new germ-terrified world, with many businesses refusing to take it.

While there are plenty of benefits to using digital money – the ease of a card, the lack of coin weighing you down, and of course, the whole cleanliness aspect – for many this new normal throws up some worrying challenges.

Domestic violence victims.

Financial abuse is one of the most common forms of domestic violence, and having cash can, in many cases, be vital for victims trying to escape.

A report in late March showed a dramatic increase in both the demand and complexity of domestic and family violence cases as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, and up to 90 per cent of domestic violence victims are also affected by financial abuse.

Cash from friends and family might be key to helping someone make a quick escape. There's no paper trail with hold- it-in-your-hands money.

"Having access to cash could make it easier for someone to put together a safety bag or consider their escape options," 1800RESPECT National Program Manager Melonie Sheehan told Mamamia.

"However it is important to know that if a person does not have access to cash, free support is available. By contacting 1800RESPECT, an individual can be referred to organisations that provide financial assistance, including financial support and management, housing assistance, debt assistance and employment services. Regardless of your access to cash, you can recover from financial abuse," she added.

Head of Customer Vulnerability at the Commonwealth Bank Moo Baulch adds that "having access to cash, safe online banking and other banking products is vital for most people contemplating or leaving an abusive relationship. It is about having choice – a choice of access to safe economic resources."

She points out that it's not a one size fits all fix.

