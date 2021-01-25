Casey Donovan was catfished by her best friend for 6 years. Now she's found love.

Casey Donovan rose to fame as a teenager on a talent show broadcast to the nation, with Australians in awe of her raw singing talent. But Casey's private life is far from the fairytale we've seen on screen.

The singer was catfished by her best friend for six years straight, leaving Casey isolated from friends in a dark headspace and plagued with loneliness after finding out the truth.

The wounds from her closest confidant's betrayal have lingered in Casey's life for many years, but after announcing she's found love today, it looks like there is a happy ending for the singer.

Let's take a look back at the complicated love life of Casey Donovan.

The catfishing of Casey Donovan.

Just to throw it right back, here’s Casey Donovan’s first audition for Australian Idol - AKA the moment we all met the talented lass.





Casey was just 16 years old when she arrived on our TV screens, and in that same year she would fall in love with 'Campbell'.

Her relationship with Campbell began when she was touring with the Australian Idol finalists back in 2004. She got a phone call from a secret admirer who claimed that he got her number from a "friend of hers". She was sceptical, but ended up staying on the phone with him for an hour.

The calls didn’t stop there.

Casey recalls, in her autobiography Big, Beautiful & Sexy, that she was in near constant contact with Campbell from that point on. Phone calls and texting incessantly while she was filming.

As the romance brewed, Casey asked to see Campbell in person, so the two could properly meet. However, Campbell always seemed to have a convenient excuse.

“He had to go to Queensland to look after his sick aunt, his car wasn’t working, his cousin died, his sister was pregnant, someone broke into his house, he had to go up the coast to see his godson, he was out of town on business,” writes Casey.

However, Campbell didn’t just bail on their meetups, he instead sent someone else in his place.

Enter Olga, who quickly became Casey's best friend.

Every time Campbell broke a promise to meet Casey, Olga turned up to comfort her. Another excuse meant another appearance of Olga.

Around this time, rumours began to circulate in the media that Casey was a lesbian. This prompted the singer to release a public statement saying: “I do like boys. I am very open about my sexuality - I like guys.”