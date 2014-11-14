Carrie Bickmore brings the honesty to pregnancy. You know what? Sometimes, it sucks.

By SARAH NORTON

To all the pregnant women out there, it’s fine to say that growing a human can suck sometimes because anyone who has done it knows it really, really can. And TV star Carrie Bickmore has been having a crappy time, too.

The presenter and journalist – who graces our screens every weeknight on Channel 10’s The Project – is halfway through her second pregnancy and says it’s been a tough ride this time round because she’s been a lot sicker.

“I have been so much sicker this pregnancy,” she told Sydney Confidential.

“I’d get up in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and there was no reprieve. I don’t like to vomit and I don’t vomit very often so I’d just sit there, sick. I probably should have vomited, it would have made me feel better.”

The 33-year-old TV host is a mother to Oliver, 7 from her 5-year marriage with Greg Lange, who sadly passed away in 2010 from brain cancer.

Carrie’s son Ollie, dressed up as Wally.

Bickmore is now in a relationship with TV Producer, Chris Walker. The couple’s baby is due early next year and Bickmore is hoping that the second half of her pregnancy will get better (before the hardest, final push at the end).

“I’m better now that I’m not so sick,” she said. “I was really really really sick so now I’m in the homeward stretch. Actually the hard part is to come,” she was reported saying in the News Limited press earlier today.

Being the ambitious, hard-working and ever talented lady that she is, the TV host is planning to continue work with The Project next year.

Carrie and Rove on The Project.

Carrie did tell the media, “I haven’t really thought about 2015 year, we’ll get this (baby) out and see what happens,” though.

We hope to see her back on our screen next year. But for now we really just hope she starts feeling better, and gets that baby out safe and sound.

Any magical cures for morning sickness? Please? Tell us!