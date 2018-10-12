The 8-second rule that Carrie Bickmore says could be the key to a happy relationship.

The Project host Carrie Bickmore and her partner Chris Walker have been in love for six years, but every happy couple needs some fine-tuning.

Especially as they head into the challenging new baby period when their second child together arrives later this year.

That’s why the couple has been trying to come up with ways to stay connected through this “hell-like” period – and Carrie thinks she’s on to something.

“We’ve been talking heaps lately, Chris and I – we’ve got a new baby coming – about little moments we can grab together to keep us connected,” the 37-year-old told her radio co-host Tommy Little on air on Thursday.

“Because you can spend years and years and you just realised you haven’t been feeling connected and then your kids leave home and you’re like ‘who the hell are you?'”

As she explained, it’s usually her coming up with the ideas, but this one came from Chris and three days in, they’re big fans.