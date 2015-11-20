Carrie Bickmore: “I often went to the toilet and... with my face against the cool tiles on the floor just lay there."

Carrie Bickmore is one tough mother. Literally.

In this week’s episode of Mamamia podcast No Filter, Carrie spoke with Mamamia co-founder Mia Freedman about losing her first husband Greg to brain cancer, why she had to lie to the other mothers at Mother’s group and what it was like to be pregnant and have smile through morning sickness on camera for The Project.

Download the podcast here.

“I really, really struggled and for some reason it was worse in the afternoons and evenings,” she says.

“I often went to the toilet and just sat there… with my face against the cool tiles on the floor and just lay there for a second and then get back up and go back out.

“It was hard but women are doing it all over the country, so I thought, ‘I’m not down a mine feeling suffocated somewhere in the darkness, so just get a grip’.”

But it wasn’t the only experience she’s silently battled through on-camera; Bickmore bravely graced TV screens every night while privately enduring the worst fight imaginable.

In late 2010, she lost her husband, Greg – and father of their young son – to brain cancer.

Until this year, she has remained relatively tight-lipped on the personal grief that rocked her small family. But now, she’s ready to talk.

Bickmore says she didn’t want to talk about those private moments, but has realised that sharing her own experience of grief – as she did publicly when asking people to don beanies for brain cancer during her Gold Logie acceptance speech earlier this year – can help others.

“It was a whirlwind and it’s taught me a lot. It’s taught me a lot about myself and it’s definitely changed how I handle myself now,” she says.

Watch her speech here: