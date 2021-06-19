Caroline Crouch's husband said she was murdered during a break-in. Then his story unravelled.

This post deals with graphic violence and might be triggering for some readers.



On May 11, 2021, 20-year-old Caroline Crouch was found murdered in her family home in Athens, Greece.

The British woman had been tortured and strangled in her bedroom, while her 11-month-old daughter, Lydia, lay beside her.

On the ground floor, tied and gagged, was her husband of two years, Charalambos "Babis" Anagnostopoulos, 33, who told police three burglars had attacked them while looking for $54,000 worth of jewellery and cash.

According to Anagnostopoulos' account, the robbers forced their way into their two-storey home at 4.30am, broke the CCTV camera and hanged their seven-month-old puppy, Roxy, by its own leash.

"It was shortly after five. I saw three hooded men. One was tall. They shouted and threatened in broken Greek," Anagnostopoulos reportedly told police, according to local publication Proto Thema.

"They tied me to a chair and then went on my wife."

He alleged that the robbers held a gun to their daughter's head to get Crouch to reveal where the money was, then strangled her.

"When I managed to break free, I rushed upstairs to the attic to find my wife on the floor facing down, and the baby next to her wailing," he said.

Babis Anagnostopoulos called the police around 6am.

Image: Instagram.