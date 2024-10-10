'I'm going to die.' The influencer who won’t evacuate during a hurricane.

Caroline Calloway is a name that will invoke one of two reactions.

'Who?' some people might ask. And then there are those who can't get enough of her. I am the latter.

If you haven't studied at the school of Calloway, you might know her as an influencer who was briefly cancelled for charging fans for somewhat scam-adjacent seminars for her followers.

Or more likely, you'll know her as the subject of an article in The Cut where her former friend, Natalie Beach, claimed she was the 'real Caroline Calloway' — suggesting she had ghostwritten Caroline's popular Instagram captions.

But this is ancient history in the lore of Caroline Calloway, who has experienced quite the redemption arc in recent years with the release of her ironically titled memoir Scammer in 2023.

It turns out that despite her ex-friend's claims, Caroline Calloway can write and she can write damn well. In the year since Scammer's release, Caroline has teased a bunch of upcoming book releases and kept up her characteristically chaotic online presence.