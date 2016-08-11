11 things experts wish you knew about caring for skin in winter.

Like ice cream melting in the heat, it’s a simple fact of life that “winter” and “great skin” rarely go together. Scales, dry patches, breakouts and oil are all to be expected when the weather turns chilly. But it doesn’t have to be. Mamamia spoke to some of Australia’s top skin experts about making your skin happy this winter.

1. Wear sunscreen rain, hail, or shine.

“Despite the absence of sunshine, there’s still the presence of damaging UVA rays. In fact, 80 per cent of premature ageing is sun-related and the cooler months are no reason to stop using daily sun protection. Our guiding dermatologists advocate the use of a physical sunscreen (such as City Block Sheer SPF15 or Supercity Block SPF30+) that is safe and effective to use daily under makeup or on its own. Invest in your skin throughout the winter months and you will reap the rewards.” – Melissa Elvin Jensen, Clinique’s National Head of Education Australia.

2. Make friends with an exfoliator.

“Skin’s natural function is to shed dead skin cells every second of every day and, if not regulated, can lead to a build-up of skin cells on the outer layers of the epidermis that prevents important treatment moisturisers from absorbing. Removing these lifeless epidermal cells and regulating cell turnover can be achieved with daily-use formulations (such as Clinique Clarifying Lotion, $29, or a daily exfoliator such as 7 Day Scrub Rinse Off Formula, $47) to gently lift away dead skin cells, uncover smoother brighter skin, and enable moisturisers to do the job they are designed to do. As skin can be drier in winter, exfoliation is often omitted, but again, a crucial step, especially in the colder months.” – Melissa Elvin Jensen