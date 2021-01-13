From boho vans to family buses: 20 of the dreamiest Aussie homes on wheels.

We're in the second week of 2021 and never has the allure of van life been more appealing.

The chance to deck out a van or caravan the way you want it, hit the open road and travel around Australia (when borders open of course).

And now more than ever, it seems families are jumping on board the van wagon.

So in the name of inspiration, we've rounded up 20 photos of Aussie campervan and caravan renovations that will have you daydreaming about your very own home on wheels, too.

For the love of Millie, @fortheloveofmillie

Jen transformed a vintage caravan to travel around Australia with her kids. Read more about her renovation here.