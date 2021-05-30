A definitive ranking of caramelised white chocolate products, from god-tier to just plain wrong.

Cadbury Caramilk burst onto the chocolate market in February 2018, like a magical, creamy gift from the gods. Row after row of perfectly caramelised white chocolate, a tantalising contrast of sweetness against slightly bitter tones.

With its bright wrapper in tones of yellow and gold, it seemed to announce itself as the sunshine we all needed in our lives.

This was a game-changer for us chocoholics, and with each new caramelised milk chocolate product on the market our lives just keep getting better.

Despite being their number one customer, Cadbury still refuses to pay me to promote them which is disappointing. Nevertheless, I’ve taken it upon myself to try every single caramelised milk chocolate item on shelves today and rank them for you.

You’re welcome.

10. Caramilk Marble.

Look, I wanted to love this, and I promise that I tried.

I was equally hyped for Marble’s return as I was Caramilk’s. But this just tastes wrong. Milk chocolate, carefully swirled with Caramilk filled with a hazelnut creamy filling? There’s too much going on here.

If you do like it, I recommend eating a block of normal Marble, followed by a block of Caramilk.

9. KitKat gold.

This is a controversially low listing.

My biggest problem here is the snappiness of the chocolate - I like smooth, melty room temperature chocolate.

This one might be personal preference as my husband loves KitKat, and all crisp chocolate. He keeps his in the fridge, possibly because he knows I won’t touch it.

That said, I still ate many, many blocks of this when Caramilk was temporarily removed from sale during the dark Caramilkless days of 2019.

8. Whittaker's West Coast Buttermilk Caramelised White Chocolate Block.

This one is delicious. A strong flavour, smooth texture and it actually tastes caramelised.

But at around $7 for 100g, save it for special occasions or lotto wins.

7. Caramilk Twirl.

It’s good. But somehow not spectacular.

It’s crispy, not melty, and like all twirl/flake products it’s messy to eat in the car as you race between school drop-off and your 9am meeting.