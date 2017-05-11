A traumatising detail in this new M&M's packet has given everyone the heebie-jeebies.

Yes, my friends, that is the Orange M&M being ripped apart like...like something you rip, I can't think of anything because honestly I am TOO DARN TRAUMATISED.

What is supposed to be a symbol of all that is good and innocent in the world (yes, we're talking about chocolate) has now become the picture of pure evil.

And the worst part of all? This is the one thing Orange M&M has feared his entire life.

LISTEN: Do you set limits on chocolate for your kids or let them dig in?

According to the official M&M's website, Orange's best attribute is that he is "always aware of his surroundings" so you can bet he is BLOODY AWARE OF HIS HORRIFIC TORTURE being immortalised on candy packets across the world.

Orange is also described as someone who "doesn't eat, doesn't sleep" because he is far too stressed, and that he believes "everyone is out to get him".

He's even quoted as saying, "I'm a dead man".

Yes, Orange, is seems like you are indeed.

All things considered, we also kind of feel like chocolate now, because Orange M&M's guts do looks kinda tasty...sorry.