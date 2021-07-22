'More parents need to get on board with the "car holiday" concept.'﻿

It’s purely just my “me” time that I've carved out for myself. When I sit in the car, it's like time and all responsibilities are suspended, just for a little while, and I'm by myself for a small pocket of time.

No one calling my name repeatedly. Making demands for more snacks. No tiny hands reaching for me for a few minutes.

Doors locked. Podcasts on.

It might sound strange, but believe me, it’s life-giving. Like a smoothing (and dimly lit) mental recharge. I like to think of it as my own sensory deprivation tank... basically just that I'm not floating in water and I have the ability to snack.

I actually love it.

I have the MG HS All Wheel Drive (it's called Essence X, and time spent alone in there is one of the most exciting parts of my days lately). The comfort levels are very much high on the scale there, making it the ideal 'car holiday' scenario.

It feels super luxe, as it's pretty spacious (not tank-on-wheels spacious, it’s just nice and roomy).

Even if I'm on a ‘car holiday’ in the driveway, I recline the comfy electric sports seat back, open the sunroof, look up at the sky and our trees overhead, turn the podcast up or my tunes (I’m loving Haim’s latest album) through the Apple Car play and just enjoy my own space for a little while.

It's kind of changed my parenting game (for the most part: those grocery trips are still something else).

I'm mostly in the garage doing it, but if I’m just in the driveway, I can literally see my boys sitting the whole time through our front window (to make sure everything's in order). But it still feels like I’m pausing for a breather.

The car has become my sanctuary in lots of ways these last few months.

Like most of us, I thought we’d be further on the other side of this pandemic right now. But because we’re not, my husband and I have had to find new ways to deal with the cabin fever that hits us sometimes due to ever-changing border restrictions, and the unpredictability of where we can go (and when).

Our response had been to become more regular daytrippers, which, pre-pandemic, we previously reserved for just now and then (and also before we had my sanctuary on wheels).

When restrictions allowed us to, we’ve had some really lovely weekend and day trips close to Brisbane over the last few months, which we've cherished.