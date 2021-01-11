7 things that've happened since the riot on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday January 6, 2021, a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building as Congress gathered to confirm Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

After breaching barricades and security checkpoints, the protesters entered the building forcing lawmakers and journalists into lockdown. They were ordered to wear gas masks, and many made their escape via underground tunnels.

Five people died as a result of the mayhem, as the trespassers looted offices, waved Confederate flags and screamed that Donald Trump was the "real winner of the stolen election."

The world watched on in horror as Trump's speech - given just hours before the violence erupted - was quickly accused of inciting the riot.

"We will never give up. We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore," he'd declared, before retreating to the White House to tweet.

Congress did eventually officially confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the early hours of Thursday morning.

But here are just seven things that've happened in the four days since the riot.

1. Trump has been permanently deleted from social media.

Twitter was the first to act, locking President Trump out of his account for 12 hours as the violence unfolded. Within a few days the social media giant decided to make the move permanent.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in a statement.

Trump still managed to tweet for a short time — not from @realDonaldTrump, his suspended account, but through the official @POTUS account reserved for the current President of the United States.