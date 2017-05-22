fashion

The 20 most memorable frocks from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

In case your Instagram feed missed it, the 2017 Cannes Film Festival is upon us.

And with said festival comes many, many, many evenings of red carpets dripping with A-list celebrities from around the world showing off the latest wares of iconic designers.

Basically, if the Golden Globes met the Oscars and went on vacation to the French Riviera for 11 days, you’d get the Cannes Film Festival.

Attended by actors, directors, models, musicians and just about anyone else with an enviable social media following, the looks coming from this year’s red carpets have been nothing short of jaw dropping.

From Rihanna matching her sunglasses to her custom evening gown to Araya Chompoo nailing baby bump fashion and Susan Sarandon being the perfect goddess that she is, the best looks of the Cannes 2017 red carpet are all here.

Actress Jessica Chastain.Source: Getty.
Aishwarya Rai drew inspiration from the red carpet.Source: Getty.
Rihanna throwing shade at the "Okja" premiere.Source: Getty.
Model Bella Hadid.Source: Getty.
Bella Hadid embodying the straight up fire emoji.Source: Getty.
Maria Borges owns it.Source: Getty.
Consider this Tina Kunakey's guide to 101 understated glam.Source: Getty.
File Lily Collins' look under: outfits we'd wear if we actually had nice undwear.Source: Getty.
Greta Gerwig knows how to ensure no one's wearing the same outfit as her.Source: Getty.
Model Coco Rocha looks pretty in pink.Source: Getty.
Model Winnie Harlow took the classic route.Source: Getty.
Shout out to actress Araya Chompoo for bringing the pregnancy fashion.Source: Getty.
Model Kendall Jenner's dress was WORKING.Source: Getty.
Elle Fanning's flower train is really... something else.Source: Getty.
It's like Nicole Kidman is praying for us to forget this outfit, but the internet never forgets.Source: Getty.
Actress Tilda Swinton.Source: Getty.
Aishwarya Rai hit the red carpet again, this time in Michael Cinco.Source: Getty.
Actress Sonam Kapoor.Source: Getty.
You don't have to wear a dress to look killer. Just as Aymeline Valade.Source: Getty.
Forget Angelina Jolie, long live Susan Sarandon's left leg.Source: Getty.

What’s your favourite Cannes 2017 red carpet look? 

