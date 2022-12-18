Newsreader Candice Wyatt was walking when she felt something in her foot snap. It was sesamoiditis.

Melbourne news presenter Candice Wyatt is best known for delivering the headlines to households. But this week, she has lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes of why she has been missing from Channel 10's news program recently.

And it has everything to do with her foot.

Just under a month ago, Wyatt was walking barefoot on floorboards when she felt something in the ball of her left foot snap. It had been sore in the lead-up to the incident, but nothing majorly seriously.

But now, it was bad - to the point that she couldn't put weight on it at all. What followed was a blur of doctor and surgeon appointments, CT scans, MRIs, cortisone injections and more.

Writing about it on Instagram, Wyatt said she was then diagnosed with sesamoiditis - an inflammation of the 'sesamoid' bones and tendons in the ball of the foot. It's a condition that athletes and dancers can experience, and sits under the chronic pain umbrella.

"It isn't curable, but can be managed. But on top of that, I have a third sesamoid bone which is abnormal. It's likely I was born this way, but why it may be causing me problems now, no one can explain. There's a chance I may need surgery to remove it," Wyatt wrote.

