Candice Warner sacked Roxy Jacenko over that SAS Australia punch up, and more in Celeb in 5.

1.So, Candice Warner just sacked Roxy Jacenko and apparently it’s over that SAS Australia punch up.
SAS Australia premiered on Channel Seven last night, and wow, that was very intense.
In a twist precisely no one saw coming, less than six hours into day one, contestants were paired up and asked to fight (yes, throw punches at each other) until they were told to stop.
It was brutal. I was watching from my couch at home and I was scared of disobeying the directing staff.
So when Candice Warner was partnered up against her real life PR manager and friend - Roxy Jacenko, she went for it. And she did not stop until she was told to stop.
It was clearly a losing battle and Roxy turned her back, but Candice didn't stop. And thus came an end to both a partnership and friendship.
Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O earlier this morning, Roxy opened up about the experience in her usual honest nature.
"You know what? Is she really my friend anymore? No," she said of the former Iron woman.
"You know why I never hit back? She's my mate and I'm not going to smack [her] in the face for other people's entertainment."
To be candid I shouldn’t even need to post this - but I am left with no choice. To date I haven’t shared these images because I don’t think that it’s necessary to share an accident where I was fortunate enough to get better when many would have sustained long term and irreparable damage. These photos were 6 weeks exactly before I left to join @sasaust7 - after reading the barrage of comments by people on my Instagram tonight I’ve decided - fuck it - I’ll post. For the fuck wits that have left comments on the post previous to this which I encourage you to read as it shows how alive and well these keyboard warriors are, let me explain how weak and fake I am. I fractured my hip and pelvis when on a horse for a job - the saddle slipped and I fell off. I got back on the horse so as not to bother the rest of the riders and disrupt their ride and then took myself to Emergency where I spent the next two days. Followed by 6 weeks on my back with daily Clexane injections and physio, orthapedic surgeon appointments etc. So if weak and pathetic is showing up to @sasaust7 because I had committed to it 6 months prior and put 6 days a week training into it no matter what my injuries were well then so be it. I think what it shows was, I had a commitment, I showed up and I tried my very best - which given the circumstances was a hell of a lot given my situation. I recall saying to my orthopaedic surgeon - “I may have to fall out of a chopper can you suggest a way to do this with my fractures” his answer was simply “don’t” - I did what I could but the reality is, my health is my number one priority with two children and a staff of 22 who rely on me - not a show for people’s entertainment and to give them something to troll / gossip about subsequently. Having had cancer some three years ago I know that I didn’t need to take the chance of doing myself more harm. Anyway I think it simply shameful I had to post this & as I went to include my hospital discharge paperwork I stopped myself and thought - you know what - Fuck them this is more than enough! I don’t need to prove anything to anyone I don’t know!