Candice Warner sacked Roxy Jacenko over that SAS Australia punch up, and more in Celeb in 5.

1.So, Candice Warner just sacked Roxy Jacenko and apparently it’s over that SAS Australia punch up.

SAS Australia premiered on Channel Seven last night, and wow, that was very intense.

In a twist precisely no one saw coming, less than six hours into day one, contestants were paired up and asked to fight (yes, throw punches at each other) until they were told to stop.

It was brutal. I was watching from my couch at home and I was scared of disobeying the directing staff.

So when Candice Warner was partnered up against her real life PR manager and friend - Roxy Jacenko, she went for it. And she did not stop until she was told to stop.

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, where hosts Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece discuss SAS Australia. Post continues below.

It was clearly a losing battle and Roxy turned her back, but Candice didn't stop. And thus came an end to both a partnership and friendship.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O earlier this morning, Roxy opened up about the experience in her usual honest nature.

"You know what? Is she really my friend anymore? No," she said of the former Iron woman.

"You know why I never hit back? She's my mate and I'm not going to smack [her] in the face for other people's entertainment."