﻿"I lost my son just after his 13th birthday. This is what grief has taught me."

This post deals with sensitive topics and may be triggering for some readers.

In 2015, Kane was like any other kid. He played cricket and tennis for his hometown of Grafton. He also had a great group of tight-knit friends and loved WWE wrestling.

"Kane was polite and well mannered. He loved his family, and everyone loved Kane. He was beautiful and fun-loving," Kane’s mum, Natalie says.

The only child of Natalie and Rick, Kane, although usually quiet, polite and well-mannered, also had a cheeky side to him.

"He could be a funny kid sometimes, always playing jokes on us. He loved teasing his nan, stealing her Buddhas and running away with them, laughing his head off," Natalie reflects.

Kane was also a really great cook, with a sweet tooth especially for pink, "not-chocolate", iced donuts.

Image: Supplied.

But then something changed.

Kane became progressively unwell and after "quite a few wrong diagnoses", Natalie and Rick were eventually told that Kane may have lymphoma.

Flown to Brisbane the following day, Kane underwent a series of tests to determine a diagnosis.