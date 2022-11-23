Is there such a thing as using a sex toy too much? An expert explains.

This year I traded winter for a European summer – a month-long adventure through sweltering climates. A holiday fling was guaranteed – I’d booked a cheeky weekend away with an ex-flame – but still, there was just one thing I couldn’t leave at home.

Packed securely between my iPhone charger and international adaptor was the carry-on I’d become unable to live without. Even when I had someone else in the bedroom.

It was my vibrator.

Because my clitoral suction stimulator didn’t just get me off when I was solo, it added an entirely new intensity to sex that I just couldn’t give up. With pinpoint precision and a powerful motor, it was giving me the greatest pleasure of my life. And I was struggling to come (literally) without it.

But the more and more I pulled it out, whether with partners or alone, I had to ask myself: had I become dependent on my vibrator to get off?

How much are really we using our vibrators?

The same question had also crossed the mind of Natalie, a 40-year-old woman who uses her vibrator wand daily.

Sometimes in the morning, sometimes after the gym, sometimes during a lunch break or sometimes before bed. Unless she is on her period or sick, it’s become part of her routine. And while the main purpose for her is to orgasm, the added bonus is that orgasming helps her to relax.

“To be honest, I’ve thought about whether I use it 'too' much,” Natalie told Mamamia. “But then again it’s not like I use it for hours on end. It’s just quicker with it and it gets the job done when I don’t have much time.”

It’s that dependability that has Felicity coming back to her sex toy, time and time again. “It’s reliable,” the 29-year-old said. “I’m single and I rely on it to get my fix, plus the satisfaction is guaranteed. I get what I need out of it without the emotional hassle.”

While some weeks Penelope will only use her vibrator once, often it’s 10 times in seven days – noting that she believes there's no such thing as vibrator overuse.