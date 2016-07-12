Help: Am I a hypocrite for loving rap music?

Dear friends,

I’m having a feminist dilemma. A fem-lemma, if you will.

It happens every time I turn on the radio, or listen to Spotify, or hit da club (which is an infrequent occurrence, but still a problem).

The dilemma is this: I listen to music with lyrics that, if spoken out loud without a catchy backing track, would send me into spirals of despair.

The songs I listen to are misogynistic. They’re violent. They treat women like objects. In short, they are the worst.

They’re also impossible not to sing along to.

Case in point: one of my favourite party tricks is to have a few drinks and then sing every word to Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie” (I apologise to my friends, family and anyone else who has ever witnessed this).

As the music builds, I get right into it. The crowd goes wild. Before I know it, I'm throwing my hands in the air and screaming “IF SHE EVER TRIES TO FUCKING LEAVE AGAIN IMMA TIE HER TO THE BED AND SET THIS HOUSE ON FIRE!”

It’s a riot.

When Robin Thicke's song "Blurred Lines" was released, many of my friends actively boycotted it over the line "I'll give you something big enough to tear your ass in two." Fair enough - it's disgusting.

But damn, is that song catchy.

Recently, Kanye West made headlines for the controversial lyrics and music video of his new track "Famous".

"The way he represents female celebrities in that song is absolutely despicable," I observed, pressing play on the song for the 52nd time.