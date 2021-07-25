'I used my boyfriend's (cheap) skincare products for a week. Here's what happened.'

Recently I moved in with my boyfriend, which is kind of a big deal for me. I had big plans of living my life own and buying a Dalmatian for company. You know, normal goals. But then I fell in love, and now I co-own a slow cooker.

I’ve discovered lots of things since living together; like he reads clickbait articles from start to finish — no skimming, he thinks all your socks should match, he buys boutique beer from a brewery we have to drive to get to, and he has a skincare routine.

Watch: Here are some men we love. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Maybe routine is a strong word, but usually after a shower he will slap a few things on his face.

To be honest, I was a little transfixed when I first noticed his products in my - I mean, our - bathroom.

Unlike my skincare bottles that are usually in muted pretty colours and cost over forty dollars, his skincare products are packaged with either nondescript colours or in traditionally ‘masculine’ colours — think, dark blues and grey colours with big bold lettering. They also all cost him under twenty dollars at the supermarket.

What a life men lead!

Listen: Find out which supermarket shampoo Leigh buys in bulk. Post continues below.

Our products also promised us drastically different things, while my daily cleanser offered to make my skin pop, his daily moisturiser reminded him to stay loyal to his skin. I’m unsure what that means, but I bet the copywriter thought it sounded masculine when they wrote it.

Still, I was curious. We have similar skin types - sensitive, dry and prone to flaking. Skin that needs to be hydrated but also scrubbed once a week.

So, I decided to try his affordable skincare and see what happened. Perhaps, I’d come to find a cheap and fabulous product?