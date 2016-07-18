New research suggests the Pill could have a surprising emotional effect.

For some women, the Pill is accompanied by side effects ranging from headaches and breast tenderness to mood swings.

This week, a small study published in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology has suggested the popular oral contraceptive might also have an impact on how we process emotions.

Researchers split 73 women into three groups to compare how Pill use, or lack thereof, affected their ability to empathise. This was measured through three components of empathy — emotional recognition, perspective-taking, and affective responsiveness.

Women in the first group were “naturally cycling”, those in the second group were taking active oral contraception, and the third group was in the midst of their pill-free (or “sugar pill”) week.

When it came to emotion recognition and perspective taking, the three groups were pretty similar. Yet where affective, or emotional, responsiveness was concerned there was an interesting difference.

Watch: All the euphemisms we’ve heard for ‘period’. (Post continues after video.)

For this part, the participants were required to read hypothetical scenarios that were formulated to trigger an emotional response. They then selected which emotion they would feel if the situation happened to them in real life.

The women who were taking active pills performed significantly higher in this metric than those who were in their pill-free week.

This suggests the phase of pill usage has an impact on a emotions and empathy, and we might be a little… less empathetic during our off-pill week.