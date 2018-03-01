"What I wish I had known about marriage when I was growing up."

Marriage isn’t having a great moment.
From Barnaby Joyce’s affair, to Karl Stefanovic moving on, to the numerous accusations of sexual assault and affairs against the POTUS, Jennifer Aniston and her husband (Justin someone)…and then of course the total car crash that is the TV show Married At First Sight: one would be forgiven for being somewhat disillusioned by the current state of the institution of marriage.
Google “divorce rates Australia” and you’ll get stats like these, from the Australian Institute of Family Studies:
“In 2013, 47,638 couples got divorced in Australia.”
And this from the Australian Bureau of Statistics:
“Nov 28, 2017 – The median age of males and females at divorce was 45.5 and 42.9 years respectively in 2016. Median age at divorce in 2016 has increased by 0.2 years for both males and females from 2015.”
Divorce just means that people made mistakes and fixed their lives – but presented like this, in the context of all the celebrity drams, it sounds a tad depressing, right? #loveisdead.
Divorce is everywhere, and the media loves a marriage breakdown and a sex scandal. Because do you know what doesn’t sell? An enduring ending. I know that’s very at odds with the success of rom-coms, and every Disney movie ever made – but outside of confected H0llywood cinema, happily-married-ever-afters simply aren’t extraordinary enough.
Unless, of course, you’re the Obamas.
Or Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks.
Or Kim and Kanye. LOL.