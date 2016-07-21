We’ve all seen the movie, classic ‘boy meets girl with a twist’.

Girl is a regular sex worker, boy is her distinguished, handsome and super rich client.

He books her, they fall in love, there are gifts, make overs and just enough drama until they live happily ever after…

But does the pretty woman effect happen in real life?

It is true that it is a dream of some sex workers to meet their uber-rich love of their life through sex work, fall in love and then gracefully transition from sex worker to trophy wife.

In fact, the Pretty Woman effect has been the hot topic of conversation in the girls’ back room of many brothels.

There aren’t many careers where you get to be so intimate with so many super rich and successful men. And yes, for some this dream does come true.

Image via Pretty Woman/Silver Screen Partners.

I know of one sex worker who is living the Pretty Woman life.

During the course of her career she fell in love with her handsome rich client. Just like in the movie, she left sex work behind, they married, they had children and now her Instagram account reads like the who's who of designers, luxury cars and expensive dinners out, all with a nanny and housekeeper to boot.

But unfortunately, she is the only Pretty Woman that I’ve ever heard of in real life.

What is much more common is sex workers who fall in love with regular lovely clients. And this is because most of our clients are really just average guys.