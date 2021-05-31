'Skin dieting' is the new way to get better skin. But is there any truth behind it?

Whether you're a skincare dork or not, chances are you're familiar with the buzz around diet and skin. These days, the two terms have become intrinsically linked.

You've seen celebrities and wellness influencers on Instagram talk about their flawless skin and how 'good skin starts in the gut'. You've seen 'experts' touting the benefits of 'skin diets' to help you nab a clearer complexion. Collagen bars, glow powders, and beauty shakes are everywhere you look.

These days good skin is no longer about what you actually put on your skin, but what you put in your body.

But is there actually any truth behind this? Can you really eat your way to better skin?

We all know that eating a balanced diet rich in plant foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and the rest of the essentials, is a very IMPORTANT thing to do - it's the foundation for good health, after all.

The problem here, though, is that buzz words, trends and products are now being used to frame certain food groups into two specific categories. Foods that are 'good' and a cure-all for skin issues, and those that are classified as 'bad'.

"I think that the reasons for the focus on diet and skin are many," said dermatologist Dr Katherine Armour from Bespoke Skin Technology. "First of all, diet is something that we can control ourselves without having to seek external help."

But, where is this all coming from?

"The supplements industry is huge. So we are constantly bombarded by campaigns suggesting that we can fix a myriad of health issues with supplements – and this includes issues with our skin," said Dr Armour.

However, when it comes to treating common skin conditions like acne, eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis and rosacea, there's a lot more to it than cutting out carbs and going on a juice detox. It's a little (ok, a lot) more complex than that.

