'How could this happen to a child?': Amy's son was 10 when the tingling in his hands began.

As a parent we’re always worrying about our children, no matter how old they are. But one thing that I never worried about with any of my children was them having a stroke. Never in a million years did I ever think that it would happen us, it just wasn’t on my radar.

Then on Saturday 6 May 2017, life as we knew it changed forever.

Now, we’re just your average family with four children. At the time, life was extremely busy. My eldest daughter was completing her last year of VCE and was studying for exams. That week prior, my 10-year-old son Aashtin hadn’t been feeling very well.

He was complaining of headaches and tingling in his hands. I had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right, call it mother’s intuition. I took my youngest to the paediatrician on Wednesday and she said it was a virus and to go home and rest. That eased my mind.

Yet by Saturday, things had gone downhill fast. Aashtin was vomiting uncontrollably, unable to sit up and couldn’t comprehend basic instructions. His eyes kept going back and forth and were unable to focus.

I knew this wasn’t good so we called an ambulance immediately. He was taken to Geelong Hospital where a CT scan showed something had happened to his brain. Doctors initially told me that he had a brain tumour. He was rushed to the Royal Children’s Hospital where they did an MRI. It was at this point they discovered Aashtin had in fact had several strokes over the course of a week, and the biggest stroke had occurred on the Saturday.

The headaches and tingling hands were all symptoms of mini strokes. We were absolutely devastated. In a matter of a few hours, our whole world had been turned upside down.

How could this happen to one of our children? I tried to stay strong for Aashtin, I didn’t want him to see me cry. Aashtin had a tear in one of the artery’s in his neck and this is what had caused the strokes. We thought the worst of it was behind us.