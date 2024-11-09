'I've camped all across NSW. Here are my top recommendations.'

As much as I love a luxurious overseas holiday with daily massages, reading by the pool and fine dining, I find equal joy in roughing it on a camping trip in Australia. Yes, equal joy.

In fact, some of my favourite memories are from weekends exploring the beauty of my own backyard with my loved ones.

The best thing about camping is it allows me to connect with the simple joys in life: disconnecting from technology, immersing myself in nature, connecting with friends, swimming in lakes and oceans, and enjoying hearty communal meals, typically around a fire.

Best of all, it's incredibly accessible and affordable, especially in NSW. With so many hidden coastal gems and tranquil rural escapes, it's a nature lover's paradise waiting to be explored.

After countless camping trips around NSW, I've discovered some truly incredible spots. Here are my top six spots that are perfect for your next camping trip.

The best spots in NSW for camping trips.

Bellingen.

This tiny town nestled in the New South Wales hinterland might just be one of my favourite places on Earth (I know, big call!). Located on the banks of the beautiful Bellingen River, this adorable town is brimming with gorgeous little independent cafés, homeware stores, and a great pub.