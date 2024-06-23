Campbell 'Pookie' and Jett Puckett are the internet's favourite couple. They just announced major news.

Before finding fame on TikTok, Campbell and Jett Puckett were an ordinary couple who did fairly ordinary things.

Sure, they got engaged six months after meeting, which is relatively quickly to say the least, but their days were spent watching football, building Ikea furniture and travelling.

Watch: Dealing with postpartum hair loss. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Now, they're considered one of the internet's most viral couples.

It all started when Jett made an appearance on Campbell's TikTok account, where she's been sharing fashion advice since 2018.

The video, which now has over 10 million views, sees Jett refer to Campbell as "Pookie". In another, he told her she was looking "absolutely fire tonight".

From that moment, viewers couldn't get enough.

Pookie and Jett announce they're expecting.

The couple are currently riding another high right now as they embark on a new chapter in their relationship: becoming parents.

Speaking to People, Campbell and Jett announced that they were expecting.

"We've always dreamed of becoming parents. Jett and I have been together for nine years, married for six, and I'm most excited to see him become a dad — I've thought about that since I met him," said Campbell.

"Our life has been building up to this moment, and we could not be more excited and blessed to bring another life into the world," the couple told the outlet.