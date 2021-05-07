"I lie here with a broken heart." Camilla Franks has shared the heartbreak of removing her ovaries.

Franks detailed the road to this surgery.

"First was the discovery of a lump, and the heartache of having to wean my 8-week old baby off my breast within days. Then 6 months of the bazooka of all chemo to attack my cancer, successfully. Then my treatment shifted to prevention," she wrote.

"I underwent a double mastectomy, saying goodbye to my breasts which had only just been nourishing my beautiful newborn. Next went my fallopian tubes. But now, this. The divine essence of my womanhood. My ovaries, the most sacred givers of life, being taken from me, leaves the biggest hole of all."

The fashion designer, behind the eponymous label Camilla, explained that behind all the sparkles is a private battle.

"Everyone has a public face, but we all have our private side too. And sometimes it’s a private hell. I want you to know that behind the scenes of all the glamorous fashion shoots, parties, events and all the wonderful creative explosions of my brand, a different story has been playing out in private," Franks wrote.

"I’ve spent the past 18 months in pursuit of the dream of becoming a mother again," she said.

"I kept putting this final lifesaving surgery off in the hope that I could pull off a miracle. But five unsuccessful rounds of IVF later, with all the hope and disappointment they brought, has delivered me to this point. I just really wanted to carry a baby again. I wanted to have a brood of bubbas, and now must accept that I will have one biological child."

She also hopes her honesty will inspire women to fight for their bodies too.

"I’m sharing this latest reality in my fight for life in the hope that I can inspire action," Franks wrote.

"My hope is that you will stay vigilant with your own bodies, that you will support each other through treatment – however long it takes, and that you will fund the organisations that can change the statistics.

"Today, I am more determined than ever to fight to find a cure and wipe this bloody breast cancer off the face of the earth. I never want to see my daughter, or any other person go through this," she said.

"There will always be an undertone of grief and sadness but I will thrive again. I will laugh. I will feel joy. Because that is who I am. I’m a fighter and I will be ok, but right now I’m not."

Franks also urges her followers to donate to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, which you can do here.

Feature image: Instagram/@camillawithlove