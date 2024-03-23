'We are so happy.' Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have announced the arrival of their second child.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden made a surprise announcement this weekend — they have welcomed their second child together.
To share the news, Diaz and Madden posted an Instagram photo of a piece of artwork, which read, "A little bird whispered to me."
In the caption, Madden revealed the news, writing: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!"
He continued: "For the kid's safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures — but he's a really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"
I hate that term, "notoriously private". You make it sound suspicious, like they're strange, reclusive weirdos. Can't they just be a couple who prefer to live their life out of the spotlight? It's nice that they are so happy together.