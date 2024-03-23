'We are so happy.' Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have announced the arrival of their second child.

Back in 2020, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Raddix Madden.

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter," Diaz and Madden said at the time. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, were introduced by the actress's close friend — and now sister-in-law — Nicole Richie in May 2014. Just seven months later they were engaged, and in January 2015 they married.

Previously, Diaz wrote an essay for InStyle in which she made a rare declaration about their relationship, calling her husband "the greatest human being".

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she said.

"My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time.

"I don't know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He's just a good man. There's no bullsh*t. It's really refreshing. I'm really grateful for him."