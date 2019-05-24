They were touted as the “golden couple” of 90s Australia, but for Cameron Daddo and Alison Brahe, “easy” is certainly not the word they’d use to describe their 28-year marriage. And they want you to know it’s not supposed to be.

Cameron – the former host of game show Perfect Match turned-heartthrob and star of US sitcom Models Inc – met 90s ‘It girl’ and frequent Dolly magazine cover star, Alison, in 1989.

Their attraction was instant, and chemistry undeniable. Within two months they were engaged, and 18 months later they married.

They became Australia’s answer to Brad and Jen. The glamorous power couple everyone aspired to be.

But with their highly publicised whirlwind-romance beginnings, came a price. However, unlike their Hollywood counterparts Brad and Jen, they fought through the dark times.

“Weʼve come so incredibly close to splitting,” Ali wrote last year in an article for Mamamia about marrying young.

“I have hated, loved, hated Cam more times than I can count. Each time we nearly separated, we dug back into the “shit” and grew. We learned a little more about ourselves and each other and what love really looks and feels like. What commitment means.”

Speaking on Studio 10 on Thursday morning, they said while their beginnings were fraught with conflict, despite their hardship, their love never faltered. It was a battle worth fighting.