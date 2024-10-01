So, camel toes are in fashion now... and they have a new name.

Last time we checked, walking around with a camel toe was as humiliating as walking out of the public bathroom with your dress tucked inside your underwear.

It was a fashion mishap we wouldn't wish upon our worst enemy.

Separately, the words 'camel' and 'toe' are two very humble words and yet, as soon as they're paired together, it's branded "vulgar, slang", according to Collins English Dictionary.

But here's the thing: we're taught that revealing the slightest hint of a vulva opens us up to a world of shame.





Video via Mamamia.

Just search "best activewear leggings" on Google and you're guaranteed to receive thousands of tips, products and recommendations for front seam-free, squat-proof, contouring pieces that erase your "horrid" hoo-ha.

And yet… men go about looking for pants that accentuate their bulge because they think the bigger, the better, right?

Make it make sense.

This was something that was brought to our attention via Fashion Journal, where the writer, like us, was confused as to why and how vulva owners had gone through life dressing to protect themselves and their vulvae — or what is even now referred to as 'crotch cleavage'.