Masterchef judge George Calombaris has been charged with assault after he allegedly shoved a young man at the A-League grand final in Sydney.

Police said on Wednesday the 38-year-old had been charged with assaulting a 19-year-old man at the match.

Calombaris is due to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on June 29.

Watch the moment the celebrity chef pushes a soccer fan. Post continues…

The altercation comes after Calombaris was last month forced to reveal his restaurant business had underpaid staff by a total of $2.6 million.

Calombaris, a Melbourne Victory fan, witnessed his team go down 4-2 alongside fellow Masterchef judge Matt Preston and chef Shannon Bennett.

In the footage obtained by SBS’s The World Game, Calombaris can be seen standing and chatting to officials and friends on the ground after the match ends.

One man can be heard yelling, “George” and “Pay your staff, you dodgy bastard” among a sea of others yelling at the celebrity chef.

Calombaris then yells at the crowd before he walks to a man in the front row and appears to shove him.

They continue to argue before a police officer can be seen calling over the Masterchef judge and speaking to him. Preston then ushers his friend away.

– With AAP