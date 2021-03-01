From May to August, Wednesday to Sunday: Why ‘calendar’ baby names are having a moment right now.

February this year was all about August. Princess Eugenie and Mandy Moore have both given birth last month and both have chosen the name August for their baby sons.
August was already a hot name – and now, it’s just getting hotter.
For Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, who welcomed their son into the world on February 9, the name August was a nod to the bub’s great-great-great-great-great-grandfather Prince Albert, whose full name was Francis Albert Augustus Charles Emmanuel. (When you’ve got ancestors with as many names as that, you’re sure to find something you like in the family tree.)
Meanwhile, This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who announced the arrival of her son earlier this week, has explained on Instagram why she and husband Taylor Goldsmith chose the name August.
“It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book.”