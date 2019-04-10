Parts of a small calculator have been found in hot cross buns sold at an Adelaide supermarket, prompting an urgent recall.

The recall was instigated after a customer found plastic in the products sold through the Pasadena Foodland store in Adelaide’s south.

Health authorities have urged anyone who bought items packed on April 7 not to consume them and to return them to the store amid fears a small battery from the calculator is still to be found.

SA Health’s acting Chief Public Health Officer Chris Lease said there had been no reports of harm or injury.

HOT CROSS BUN CONTAMINATION – Foodland Pasadena says its “on tenterhooks” knowing a button battery is likely inside one of its hot cross buns. A calculator was found inside one yesterday.@7NewsAdelaide pic.twitter.com/tf0w8xq5RM — Elspeth Hussey (@ElspethHussey7) April 9, 2019

“The concern with a calculator is that it contains a button battery which, if swallowed, can cause serious injury or even death,” Dr Lease said.

“The Chapley Group, (which operates the Foodland store) is proactively working with SA Health and Food Standards Australia-New Zealand to notify customers who may have purchased the affected products.

“We urge anyone who may have purchased the affected hot cross buns check the packed on date, not to consume them, and return them for a full refund.”

Dr Lease said the exact circumstances surrounding how the calculator ended up in a batch of hot cross bun dough were still being investigated.

But he said there was no evidence of a deliberate act.

PRODUCTS INCLUDED IN THE PASADENA FOODLAND RECALL:

* Choc Chip Hot Cross Buns 6 pack.

* Cranberry and White Choc Hot Cross Buns 6 pack.

* Hot Cross Buns 6 pack.

* Hot Cross Buns Large Loose.

* Hot Cross Buns Fruitless 6 pack.

* Mini Hot Cross Buns 12 pack.

* Mini Choc Chip Hot Cross Buns 12 pack.

* Premium Hot Cross Buns 500g.