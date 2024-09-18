Cal Wilson passed away last year. She just appeared in The Great Australian Bake Off.

Almost one year on from her death, Cal Wilson has been honoured by her colleagues on The Great Australian Bake Off.

The beloved comedian passed away in October 2023 following a short battle with cancer. Her illness had come on quick, with Cal being admitted to hospital two weeks before her death, after collapsing while filming Bake Off.

The wholesome baking show returned to our screens last night for its seventh season. Cal features in four episodes this season, in co-hosting duties alongside Natalie Tran.

Natalie has spoken of the bittersweet nature of the show's return.

"This year, Bake Off holds a special place in our hearts and allows us to truly celebrate Cal. This season is a tribute to her memory, the incredible talent of our bakers, and the genuine camaraderie that makes the show so special," she shared.